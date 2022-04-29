VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 695,884 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.57.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

