iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,595 shares.The stock last traded at $253.24 and had previously closed at $251.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.67.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.