iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 925,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,560,488 shares.The stock last traded at $188.70 and had previously closed at $187.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.46.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.