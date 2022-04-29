Zacks Investment Research Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on COLL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $551.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

