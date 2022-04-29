Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 78,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,027,632 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

