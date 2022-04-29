Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,448,412 shares.The stock last traded at $12.23 and had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after buying an additional 821,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

