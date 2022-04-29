iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 54,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,386 shares.The stock last traded at $150.87 and had previously closed at $149.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.54.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.