Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading 9.8% Higher

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 1,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 430,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

