HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.88. 10,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,732,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $911.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 589,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

