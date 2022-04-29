Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Analysts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 300.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
