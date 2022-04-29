Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Analysts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 300.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

