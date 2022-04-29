UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UpHealth.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPH opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

