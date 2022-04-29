Zacks Investment Research Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Curis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 212,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 569,846 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Curis by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $12,418,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.