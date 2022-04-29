Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.26.

NYSE:NEM opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Newmont by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

