Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 109,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,635,987 shares.The stock last traded at $72.82 and had previously closed at $72.62.

The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.