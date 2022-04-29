Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE:KO opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $286.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 300,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $314,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

