Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.02.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.