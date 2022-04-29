Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) PT Lowered to $2.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $600.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 116.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

