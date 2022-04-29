3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $146.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.44.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 72,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in 3M by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

