3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $146.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 72,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in 3M by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.