3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $151.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 80.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

