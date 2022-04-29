Piper Sandler Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $34.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JNPR. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

