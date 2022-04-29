Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Drops By 53.2%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Shares of BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.14) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BAWAG Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

