Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Drops By 52.6%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHKLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.