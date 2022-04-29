Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,369 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

