dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DMYS stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

