ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $48.20

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $46.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 1,477,363 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

