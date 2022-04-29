ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $48.20

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $46.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 1,477,363 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

