Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 510,435 shares.The stock last traded at $38.60 and had previously closed at $38.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

