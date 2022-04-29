VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.