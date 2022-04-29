Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 217,357 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. As a group, analysts expect that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celularity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

