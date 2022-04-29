Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

