Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.46%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

