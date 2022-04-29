Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $35.03 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

