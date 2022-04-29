Royce & Associates LP Purchases 5,738 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

