Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

