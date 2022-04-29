4,488 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $211.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.43.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

