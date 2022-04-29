Royce & Associates LP Buys 3,648 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $882.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

