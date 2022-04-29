Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $396,000 Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,584.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,570.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 125,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 118,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,348 shares of company stock valued at $138,030 in the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

