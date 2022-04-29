Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

