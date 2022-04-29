Royce & Associates LP Invests $680,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.