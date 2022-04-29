Royce & Associates LP Buys 470 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,521,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,115,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

