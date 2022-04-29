Royce & Associates LP Invests $768,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,508,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $20,645,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $9,816,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.84. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

