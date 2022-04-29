Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $103,000.

VLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Velo3D, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

