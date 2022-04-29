22,145 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

