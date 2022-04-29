Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

