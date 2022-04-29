Royce & Associates LP Takes $788,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $49.63 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.