Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,906 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -186.20%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

