Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,247 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Viasat by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $37.56 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.