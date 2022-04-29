Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $96.80 and last traded at $104.36, with a volume of 55509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

