Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $633,000 Stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lordstown Motors worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $444.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

