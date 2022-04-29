Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 160 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.65 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

