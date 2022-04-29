Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIT opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

